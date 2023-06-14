GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer is here and outdoor concerts are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

Coming up next Thursday is the Brooks and Dunn “Reboot Tour” with special guest Scotty McCreery and there are still some tickets available. Gates open for every show two hours prior to the bands taking the stage and it’s recommended you arrive early. The venue is just steps away from the casino and resort and has a seating capacity of 12,500. Following Brooks and Dunn are the legendary James Taylor on June 23 and Kane Brown on August 3.

Monster Truck Madness is on Saturday, July 1, at the outdoor arena with fireworks after. There will also be meet and greets where you can meet the drivers.

Soaring Eagle also recently announced concerts like Pitbull with special guest Lil John in July and comedian Ken Jeong at the Entertainment Hall in November. There are still tickets to see Carrie Underwood at the outdoor venue on August 24 with Colbie Caillat.

Just a short drive from the casino and resort is Soaring Eagle Waterpark, which is a great experience for the family during the summer months. Every weekend there are special themed events including Family Games this weekend, Father’s Day next weekend and Fun in the Sun to close out next month.

If you’re planning a summer birthday party, it’s the perfect place to take a group of kids. There are specialty rooms for parties available, and kids can enjoy attractions like the Flow-Rider, Otter’s Run and Loon’s Loop.

The best place to start planning your trip is online at SoaringEagleCasino.com. You can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.