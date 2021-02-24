Soaring Eagle Casino is open with tons of things to do, including outdoor concerts!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is just around the corner and there is so much to do at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort! They recently announced Miranda Lambert with Lee Brice on July 24th and tickets are on sale now! You can still grab your tickets for Luke Bryan with special guest Morgan Evans. Both shows will be held at the outdoor concert venue.

At the casino and resort, their motto is “Play On, Play Safe.” Of course, masks are required as are temperature screenings when you enter. There’s also reduced seating at table games and dividers are installed at close interaction areas, including those table games and their clean teams are also keeping slots and other high-touch surface areas sanitized often.

In addition to the Casino and Resort being open, the Waterpark and Retreat are also open! If you’re looking for a fun and warm spring break idea, no matter what, Soaring Eagle Waterpark will be open with spring break rooms where you can eat, drink and relax. This year’s theme is Rainforest Rumble and takes place March 26th through April 11th. It’ll fill up fast so make sure you reserve your spot! There are also a bunch of other promotions coming up between now and spring break at the Waterpark. Click here to book your stay at learn about the COVID safety changes.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle.