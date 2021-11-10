Soaring Eagle Casino is hiring new team members!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The colder months are setting in and it’s the perfect time to enjoy some time inside the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort!

They’re looking for people to join their team – they’re holding open interviews today until 6pm as well as November 17th, December 1st, 8th and 15th. They’re hiring for waitstaff, bartenders, guest room attendants and line cooks. Check out their Facebook for more information! The casino is an exciting place to work – with more than 210,000 square feet of gaming including table games, slots, bingo and poker.

If the casino isn’t your speed, visit the Soaring Eagle Waterpark! This weekend it’s time for Lil’ Deer Camp – a good place to take the kids if mom or dad is out for the start of firearm deer season. Their Pajama Jam is Thanksgiving and they’re celebrating their Holly Jolly Days all month long in December.

Also just in time for firearm deer season – Hunks the All Male Revue is this Saturday at 8pm in the Entertainment Hall! The Beach Boys are bringing their Holiday Harmonies to Mount Pleasant on December 17th. For a full list of shows, click here!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.