GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The Michigan music scene is so vibrant this time of year with many outdoor shows, like the lineup at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

Entertainment

The Pitbull concert with special guest Lil Jon has been rescheduled for August 19. Kane Brown performs on August 3, and there are still tickets to see Carrie Underwood at the outdoor venue on August 24 with Colbie Caillat. Comedian Ken Jeong takes the indoor stage at the Entertainment Hall in November.

Gates open for every show two hours prior to the bands taking the stage, and it’s recommended you arrive early. The venue is just steps away from the casino and resort and has a seating capacity of 12,500.

Food

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse opened its fourth restaurant in the state and the first one in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar and lounge, a patio, and a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more.

While Ruth’s Chris’ steaks and their signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails, and wines. Make sure to check out the Happy Hour specials Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Waterpark

Just a short drive from the casino and resort is Soaring Eagle Waterpark, which is a great experience for the family during the summer months. From now through July 14, the waterpark has a special offer. If you purchase an all-day pass, you get a $10 arcade card.

The best place to start planning your trip is online at SoaringEagleCasino.com. You can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.