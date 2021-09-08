Soaring Eagle Casino concert lineup spans all genres this fall and winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – First up on the ever-growing list is the Barenaked Ladies at the Entertainment Hall on October 1st. They just recently released their 16th studio album and they’ve been in the music industry for 33 years so that should be a great show! Switching genres, Ice Cube will be at Soaring Eagle on October 9th. The Los Angeles native is a rapper, actor AND filmmaker, probably best known as a part of the rap group N.W.A. There are still tickets left for Goo Goo Dolls – they’ll also be stopping by Mt. Pleasant at the Entertainment Hall on October 22nd. There are still tickets available for Boyz II Men on October 30th as well!

On November 12th, one of country music’s longest-standing artists, Travis Tritt, is coming to Mount Pleasant! Rap artists Nelly and Twista will be at the Entertainment Hall on November 6th and two Motown Groups, The Four Tops and the Temptations, will entertain audiences on November 27th!

