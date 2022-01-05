Soaring Eagle Casino announces two more great shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is kicking off 2022 with the announcement of several new shows.

Just announced, actor, comedian and television host Joel McHale on March 11. Styx World Tour 2022 on March 19. Tickets for both of those shows go on sale Saturday, January 8. The first show of 2022 will be Air Supply with special guest Orleans at the Entertainment Hall on January 21st. This is a big one – just announced, comedian Chris Rock will be at Soaring Eagle on February 11th and tickets are on sale for that one right now. Tickets are also on sale to see Chicago in concert on April 9th! At the beginning of May, enjoy Earth, Wind and Fire in concert at the Entertainment Hall on May 7th. You can check out the full list of concerts and shows here.

If you’re heading up for a show why not make a weekend of it with the family and take the chill off at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark.