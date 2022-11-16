GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort keeps adding more and more great acts for fall and winter! ne that will take some of us back is Chicago, coming to Soaring Eagle on May 5th and tickets go on sale Friday. Chicago has recorded 38 albums, sold over 100 million records and are one of the longest-running and best-selling music groups of all time.

Early next month it’s Johnny Mathis in concert on Saturday, December 3rd and then on December 17th, it’s the Little River Band and Ambrosia! George Thorogood and the Destroyers are returning to Mount Pleasant for a show on December 28th! Tickets are now on sale so get yours soon!



Don’t forget – now that the cold has set in, the Soaring Eagle Waterpark is always tropical. There’s fun for every member of the family and right now their Lil’ Deer event is going on to coincide with firearm deer season. It’s Friday and Saturday with crafts, story time, face painting, balloon animals and trail treats.

You can get tickets to any of those shows and check out what’s happening at the casino or waterpark or even book a fun weekend getaway stay at SoaringEagleCasino.com.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.