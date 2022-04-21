GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something new at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – they’ve just launched their online casino and sports wagering platform! It’s called Eagle Casino & Sports. and will feature over 400 slot games, live dealer table game action, traditional table games, and sports betting. Casino and sports enthusiasts that are 21 and older can access the platform right away via play eagle dot com on

their computers. Players must be within the state regulatory boundaries to make real money wagers on either casino or sports. Eagle Casino and Sports is expected to be available in the app store for Android and Apple users by the end of April.

They also just announced another outdoor concert! Blake Shelton, with special guest Justin Moore, will be at the outdoor venue on August 13th! At the indoor Entertainment Hall, there’s still tickets to see Theresa Caputo Live on Saturday, April 30th as well as Earth, Wind and Fire on Saturday, May 7th. You can also catch a great comedy show with both Steve Martin and Martin Short on Friday, May 27th.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.