Soaring Eagle Casino announces more shows for the 2021-2022 season!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are some great new shows that were just added to the lineup at Soaring Eagle Casino! A big show coming up next year that will take some of us back – New Kids on the Block Mix Tape Tour 20-22. That show takes place next summer on June 23rd but tickets go on sale this Saturday! The show features not only New Kids on the Block, but also Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

New for the lineup this fall/winter is country music star Dustin Lynch on December 3rd! Tickets for that show are already on sale so get your before it sells out!

If you’re heading to a show this fall and looking for something different, check out the Hideaway RV Park! It’s the perfect place to stay for the night or weekend with plenty of accommodations. This fall there are some great promotions at the casino – you can head to SoaringEagleCasino.com to get the most up-to-date information!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.