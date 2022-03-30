GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring break fun is well underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and the Waterpark! This year’s theme is All Star Spring Break and it runs now through Sunday, April 10th. They’ll have dozens of activities including dancing, virtual racing, arcade basketball, track and field day and so much more. The best place to start making plans is SoaringEagleWaterpark.com – they have all the details there and if you’re there for a night or an extended stay, check out The Retreat or the Resort, both a short distance from the waterpark.

They also continue to announce great shows coming to the outdoor venue and the entertainment hall. Just announced, Michigan-native Kid Rock is bringing 2 shows to Mount Pleasant, with the first one on September 3rd with special guest George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic. His show on September 4th will feature special guest Buckcherry. Bill Maher is coming to Mount Pleasant on Saturday, June 18th to the indoor venue and tickets are already on sale. Catch all the classic songs from the musical superstars of Chicago on Saturday, April 9th. There’s also a second show added to the Theresa Caputo live on Saturday, April 30th – make sure to grab tickets to that before it sells out like the first show! The comedic duo of Steve Martin & Martin Short take the stage at Soaring Eagle on Friday, May 27th – the tour is aptly titled “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today.”

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.