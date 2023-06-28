GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s something new at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort; a fine dining restaurant recently opened at the resort.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse opened its fourth restaurant in the state and the first one in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar and lounge, a patio, and a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more.

While Ruth’s Chris’ steaks and their signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails, and wines. Make sure to check out the Happy Hour specials Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Entertainment

Just a reminder that the James Taylor show has been canceled since Taylor was put on a doctor-ordered vocal rest. That show is being rescheduled for August 26. If you had tickets to the original date, those will be honored on the rescheduled date.

On Sunday, July 19, Pitbull with special guest Lil Jon will take the stage and Kane Brown performs on August 3. There are still tickets to see Carrie Underwood at the outdoor venue on August 24 with Colbie Caillat and comedian Ken Jeong at the Entertainment Hall in November.

Gates open for every show two hours prior to the bands taking the stage, and it’s recommended you arrive early. The venue is just steps away from the casino and resort and has a seating capacity of 12,500.

Just a short drive from the casino and resort is Soaring Eagle Waterpark, which is a great experience for the family during the summer months. From now through July 14, the waterpark has a special offer. If you purchase an all-day pass, you get a $10 arcade card. It also has special events for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The best place to start planning your trip is online at SoaringEagleCasino.com. You can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.

