Soaring Eagle Casino adds more shows to their entertainment lineup!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A couple of new shows coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort! The calendar is starting to fill up with some great names. First up, Sawyer Brown and Lonestar are coming to the Entertainment Hall on December 30th and tickets go on sale this Saturday.

Next spring, it’s Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience coming up at the end of April. Tickets for this show also go on sale this Saturday. Tickets are already on sale for what is going to be a very big show at the Outdoor Venue – New Kids on the Block Mix Tape Tour starring Salt-n-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley on June 23rd.



A holiday concert coming up is the Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies in the Entertainment Hall on December 17th. Hunks the Show is taking the stage on November 13th and is a perfect idea for Girls Night idea.

Soaring Eagle also has a ton of fun things going on at the casino for fall and for Halloween – check out the promotions tab on their website! Don’t forget about fall fun at the Waterpark! It’s Spooktacular October there – all month long they have fun events! This weekend is Thrills and Chills – author Jonathan Rand from the American Chillers series will be there along with chances for kids to get caricatures and balloon twisting!

