Soaring Eagle Casino adds more shows to their entertainment lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The new year is off to an entertaining start at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort – they’ve got a great winter lineup! If your family wants a break from the winter weather, why not check out one of the shows, head to the casino floor or take the kids to the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. Here’s a look at what’s coming up entertainment wise!

Just announced for March 11, actor, comedian and television host Joel McHale! Tickets went on sale this past week to see Styx World Tour 2022 on March 19th.The first show of the new year on January 21st – Air Supply with special guest Orleans at the Entertainment Hall. This is a big one, comedian Chris Rock will be at Soaring Eagle on February 11th. You can also grab tickets to see Chicago on April 9th and Theresa Caputo live on April 29th. At the beginning of May, enjoy Earth, Wind and Fire in concert at the Entertainment Hall on May 7th. You can check out the full list of concerts and shows here.

If you’re heading up for a show why not make a weekend of it with the family and take the chill off at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. Their themed weekends continue into 2022 with their Arctic Escape Special now through March 17th. For room specials and more, click here.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.