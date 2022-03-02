Soaring Eagle Casino adds more concerts to their summer lineup!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you ready for live music? It’s great to see new concerts popping up in the lineup at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. It’s exciting to think about warm weather concerts – enjoying music and good times outside – there’s a few summer concerts already announced and they’ve got a great lineup at their Entertainment Hall this spring, too.

On March 11th, actor, comedian and TV host Joel McHale will be at Soaring Eagle and right at the end of spring break it’s Styx on March 19th. For the summer concerts, tickets are on sale for Chris Stapleton‘s show will be on July 21st. Another big announcement, The Black Crowes, are coming to the outdoor stage on July 9th and tickets are already on sale!

Just a short drive from the casino & resort, or a short shuttle ride, is the Soaring Eagle Waterpark, a perfect place to warm up in these cold days of winter. Check out the Flow Rider, Loons Loop, Otters Run as well as the pool and hot tubs. Maybe you’re starting to make plans for Spring Break, put them on your list! Just a short drive from anywhere in West Michigan!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.

