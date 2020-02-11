Soaring Eagle adds more shows in 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort just added four new shows to their 2020 entertainment lineup!

First up is MAZE featuring Frankie Beverly on April 18th. The group has a been a staple in soul music for over 40 years. Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 15th at 9am!

Sam Hunt is bringing the Southside Summer Tour to the outdoor stage on June 25th. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 9AM.

Comedy fans can catch Jim Gaffigan‘s “The Pale Tourist” on October 3rd. Tickets are currently on sale.

