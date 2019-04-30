eightWest

Snoop Dogg coming to Soaring Eagle

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 01:06 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Spring and summer is a busy time at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming entertainment

 

  • Sugarland - June 28 
  • Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond the Fluffy World Tour – June 30
  • 3 Eleven - July 3
  • Snoop Dogg and Friends Tour featuring Ice Cube and Warren G – July 11
  • Five Finger Death Punch – July 13
  • Charlie Wilson & the Isley  Brothers – July 19
  • Tim McGraw - August 10 
  • Kane Brown – August 16
