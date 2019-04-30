Snoop Dogg coming to Soaring Eagle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Spring and summer is a busy time at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming entertainment
- Sugarland - June 28
- Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond the Fluffy World Tour – June 30
- 3 Eleven - July 3
- Snoop Dogg and Friends Tour featuring Ice Cube and Warren G – July 11
- Five Finger Death Punch – July 13
- Charlie Wilson & the Isley Brothers – July 19
- Tim McGraw - August 10
- Kane Brown – August 16
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
