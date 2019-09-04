SmartArt 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here in West Michigan, art and renewable energy have more in common than you might think. So, today, we’re talking about the SmartArt competition. Here to tell us more is Lauren Youngdahl Snyder from Consumers Energy, and Maggie Malone from Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Ten Grand Rapids Public Schools students have been selected from a record number of entries in an annual art competition focused on energy-related subjects. The artwork will be on display this fall during Project 1 by ArtPrize through collaboration with the district and Consumers Energy.

On Sept. 7 at Rosa Parks Circle Consumers Energy will be announcing their SmartArt (GRPS students) winner.

The 10 finalists, along with their artwork title, grade, and high school are, in alphabetical order:

Jaheem Aubrey, Powering the Earth, 10 th , Ottawa Hills

, Ottawa Hills Nate Beurkens, Crude, 9 th , Museum

, Museum Lux Howell, Present Projection, 11 th , C.A Frost

, C.A Frost Emilia Jasinski, Save, 10 th , City

, City David Johnson, Two Different Worlds, 9 th , City

, City Cindy Mazariegos Barrios, We Are All In This Together, 10 th , C.A. Frost

, C.A. Frost Jack McKellar, What Side Will You Choose?, 9 th , City

, City Ruby Taylor, Fabric of Our Future, 9 th , C.A. Frost

, C.A. Frost Kamryn Wezeman, Energy Conscious, 9 th , City

, City Natalie White, Code Blue, 9th, City

Consumers Energy SmartArt Competition