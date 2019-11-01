Sleep tips for the end of Daylight Saving Time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Daylight Saving Time ends tomorrow, so remember, we fall back an hour and get an extra hour of sleep. To help us adjust, Mary Barr from Spectrum Health is here to give us sleep tips.

Your questions answered:

Question: How much sleep should we be getting per night? We know it’s possible to get too little, but what about too much?

Answer: Most adults usually need between 7 and 8 hours of sleep per night, there can be some variance is of course. Some people do not need as much as 7 hours of sleep and some people need more than 8 hours of sleep. But people in the outlying groups are usually less than 10% of most people. It is possible of course to get too little sleep. When you have too little sleep it is difficult sometimes to focus it is difficult to be able to concentrate well and sometimes memory issues can be a problem. A good night sleep rests your brain and your body and allows us to function during are awake time at optimal levels. Some people can get too much sleep. If people are sleeping too long taken developed something called sleep “inertia” which results in possibly feeling groggy or sluggish for part of the day or all of the day. Sometimes if people are sleeping long and not feeling rested and groggy other health issues may be causing this “long sleep time” and should be looked into.

Question: Other than being tired, what happens to our bodies when we don’t get adequate sleep?

Answer: When you do not get adequate sleep and rest your body’s immune system has to work lots harder to try to defend itself against diseases. You can be more susceptible to illness and it could take longer to recover from illness if you are inadequately resting.

Question: What are some tips to get better rest?

Answer: Try to wake up at the same time every day. This sets your “circadian clock “and sleep rhythm pattern for the day period if you keep the same pattern daily (see do not very it more than 1 hour or so) than this set you up for optimum daytime wakefulness and improved nighttime sleep. Generally going to bed at the same time every night with a goal of obtaining the same number of hours of sleep nightly is also helpful to becoming better rested.

Question: How can we prepare for DST?

Answer: Preparing for the “fall back ” routine usually should take place about a week before the time change but if you have not had a chance to activate these preparations do not worry. You may end up wakening before your alarm in the morning, this will give you either some extra sleep or extra time to prepare for the day. At night the clock will say it is “an hour earlier than you usually got to bed” but you may feel tired “BEFORE your Usual bed time”. Go to bed when you are sleepy, that can help with the time change.

Question: How can we prepare our children for DST?

Answer: By following the same rules as you do for adults. But they may wake up an hour early for “a while” this can be remedied by letting them stay up just a bit longer in the evening hours.

