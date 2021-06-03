SkinCeuticals SkinLab is celebrating their grand opening this Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With summer right around the corner and mask mandates lifting, most of us are looking to look and feel our best, especially when it comes to our skin.

SkinCeuticals and Plastic Surgery Associates are opening a new business called SkinLab. It’s a comprehensive skincare destination and they’re having a grand opening celebration this Saturday. You’ll get a chance to see their space with cutting-edge treatments such as lasers, injectables and aesthetic treatments. What’s so great about them is that their team of experts build a skincare plan that is personalized to you and your skin.

SkinCeuticals SkinLab

1966 Breton Rd. SE – Breton Village

GRAND OPENING: Saturday, June 5 10a-3p

Special one-day pricing on their top treatments, SkinCeuticals and Derma-Blend products

PSA-GR.com/SkinLab

616-888-3101

Sponsored by SkinCeuticals SkinLab.