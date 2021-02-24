Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers offers Semorelin Injections that are age-reversing and help you lose weight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ipamorelin/Semorelin Injections are not only age-reversing but also can help you reach your goal weight. Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers offer these injections along with acupuncture, HCG injections and more.

Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers

Special: Purchase a year of Ipamorelin/Sermorelin and receive the HCG weight loss injections for free. Sales end Friday at 5pm.

Locations in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo

Call 616.446.5111 or

RemoveFat.com

Sponsored by Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers.