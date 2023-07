GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- There’s a great community event coming up next weekend for fans of skateboarding. Curbed is a chance to get an introduction to skateboarding while enjoying food trucks, a skate workshop and even a competition!

Chris from Premier Skate and Kevin from Garage Bar join us today to tell us what we can expect.

Curbed

July 15 from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Food & drinks from Garage Bar

FriendsOfGRParks.org/FGRP-Events