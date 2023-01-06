GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re giving you a sneak peek of an award winning Broadway show that’s coming to Grand Rapids next week. “Six” has won 23 awards including a Tony for best original score and stars six amazing women portraying wives of Henry the 8th. It’s been receiving rave reviews on stages across the country. Today we’re joined by Didi Romero, who plays Katherine Howard, to talk about the production!

Six

Broadway Grand Rapids

January 10-15

Recommended for ages 10 and up

BroadwayGrandRapids.com