GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Just in time for summer, Michigan-native, Jill Aker-Ray is sharing a cookbook she created in memory of her mom. In her cookbook, Tutu’s Table, Aker-Ray encourages those new to cooking to find inspiration and enjoy it. With each recipe, she shares a short story that she says “connects the recipe’s author–her mom–and the specific memory associated with the meal and celebration. Food can bring people together and create memories with the people enjoying it.”

Originally from Michigan, Aker-Ray lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

You can meet Aker-Ray at a book signing on Sunday, June 5 at Wonderland Distilling Co. in Muskegon.

Book signing

Sunday, June 5

1pm-5pm

Wonderland Distilling Company

1989 Lakeshore Drive

Muskegon