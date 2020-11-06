SIR Home Improvements is giving back to our veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Veterans Day is next week and there are so many great businesses that lend a helping hand to the men and women who fought for our country.

Today we’re talking with Frank from SIR Home Improvements about how they are giving back.

SIR Home Improvements sponsors Baths 4 the Brave every year and selects a disabled veteran in need who requires a walk-in shower. Veteran can register for this program by visiting Baths4theBrave.com.

SIR Home Improvements

9151 Shaver Rd – Portage

800-SIR-HOME

SirHome.com

