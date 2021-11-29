SIR Home Improvements helps local veteran get some much-needed home improvement

by: eightWest Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a great story to share with you today: a heartwarming story about a veteran who just received some much needed home improvement. We got a chance to visit the home of Arthur and Jennifer Moore in Charlotte to see the new upgrades to their bathroom. The upgrades are all possible through a program called Baths for the Brave, started by a local business, SIR Home Improvements. It not only changed accessibility for Arthur, but it also changed his life.

