GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – November is Veterans Awareness Month and of course, this is the giving season as well. This next story seems very fitting as it focuses on a local veteran getting an unexpected gift. We’ve had the opportunity to highlight the work of Sir Home Improvements on eightwest and their Baths for the Brave program that has helped create a safer home environments for many local veterans… we got the chance to see how they recently helped a man in Berrien County.

Take a look!

What a big help Sir Home Improvements was to Robert and his wife! This new shower will make a huge difference in their home and it will make an everyday task like bathing so much easier! Sir Home is so generous with its time and resources – Frank Mumford, the owner of Sir Home, says he likes to give back in honor of his father who served in the World War 2 and Korea. The Baths for the Brave Program is open to any veterans in need so if you know of someone who could benefit from this, go to SIRHome.com and go to the Sir Homes Cares section to learn more. You can also get in touch with them if you know of a veteran who could use some help.

