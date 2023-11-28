GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love focusing on community, so it’s no surprise we like talking about businesses that give back to the community, and residents, in a big way.

That would be true for Sir Home Improvements – they help homeowners with windows, roofing, siding and bathroom remodeling and they also make giving back part of their mission. Sir Home is also part of “Baths for the Brave,” a program that helps local veterans make changes to their bathrooms to make them barrier free and accessible, free of charge. We got the chance to meet a Kalamazoo veteran who recently had his bathroom transformed.

>>>Take a look!

SIR Home Improvements

Bathrooms, kitchens & windows

1-888-756-3544

SIRHome.com

Sponsored by SIR Home Improvements.