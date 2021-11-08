Simplify your makeup routine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Imagine, how much easier would it be if you had one foundation for all your shades? No more guessing, no more makeup drawers packed with countless colors, but a foundation that automatically matched your unique color each and every time. Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation is revolutionizing the way people think about their makeup routine. Here with us is lifestyle consultant, Melinda McKinsey to tell us about this amazing new technology.
Contact:
800-692-0279
www.culler40.com
THANKSGIVING SPECIAL: 40% OFF & Free Shipping