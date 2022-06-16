GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) When you think about it, there are signs all around us. We depend on them to help us get places and to communicate important information. This summer, you’ll find a whole bunch of new signage at a place we love to go for all our landscaping and plant needs, Harder and Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens.

At Harder and Warner’s Boutique Gardens they have 12 acres with thousands of plants for you to explore. If your love language is plants, then you might know exactly what you’re looking for, but if not, they’ve got you covered. So, they’re put together a QR code system and sign system to help educate their customers. The signs and QR codes will tell you the name of the plant or tree, but specific details like growing time, color changes, and where plants and trees are from. The QR code system takes customers to videos where they can learn even more about the plants.

Harder and Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens

6464 Broadmoor SE

Caledonia

Open 7 days a week

616-698-6910

Sponsor: Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens