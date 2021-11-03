Sign up to get your flu shot at University of Michigan Health-West!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again, flu and cold season! Especially with the kids being at school and spending more time inside as it gets colder, you want to be protected. If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, they’re available now at University of Michigan Health-West.

If you’re a University of Michigan Health-West patient, just log into your MyChart account or call your primary care provider’s office. The flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months of age or older and it’s the most effective way to protect yourself against the flu and its complications.

Sponsored by University of Michigan Health-West.