GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The West Michigan community is invited to come out and walk or ride a bike around the track at Berlin Raceway for “Walk for the Challenged” on June 3.

Lori’s Voice assists individuals under the age of 21 that have neurological and degenerative diseases with equipment, accessible vehicles, camps, therapies and other items that insurance doesn’t cover. This event allows them to help as many kids as possible in the biggest way possible.

Walk for the Challenged

Berlin Raceway in Marne

June 3

9am-11am

Sign up for the event at LorisVoice.org