GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) You know what they say, May is the month that brings flowers, but it also brings a lot of fun outdoor events. Make sure you mark your calendars for the 5K for Alhzeimer’s happening at Villa Maria Retirement Community on Friday, May 19. Villa Maria invites the entire community to join the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia. We stopped by to learn more about the 5K run/walk.

Villa Maria has been a part of Grand Rapids since 1986 and offers independent living with assistance available when needed. They have private apartments, meals, housekeeping, transportation, a full range of activities and even an on-site hair salon.

Villa Maria’s 5K Run/Walk for Alzheimer’s

Friday, May 19 at noon

1305 Walker Avenue NW

Grand Rapids

616-776-8400

