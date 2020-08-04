Show your loved one you care with a new piece of jewelry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Buying a piece of jewelry is often an investment – a purchase we make to show someone how much we care about them.

Of course, you also want to get great value and a quality piece no matter your budget or taste. The first step in the process is picking a knowledgeable jeweler that you can trust. In Muskegon, that place has been Sanborn Jewelers for over 80 years.

Sanborn’s Jewelers

821 W. Broadway Ave – Muskegon

231-733-2044

SanbornsJewelers.com

Sponsored by Sanborn’s Jewelers.