GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Something we love on eightWest is telling you about cool and creative places to check out in West Michigan. One of the places you’ll want to check out is a creative studio in Allegan, that you’ll want to visit if you love DIY projects, wood signs, or connecting with friends. Board and Brush Allegan is a vibrant, fun, and spacious studio where you can build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, and inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office, or cottage.

Board and Brush offers hundreds of designs to choose from and each hands-on workshop will walk you through techniques needed to create your personalized sign that looks professionally made. You don’t need any artistic ability just show up with your friends or group, and bring your creativity and a willingness to learn. And of course, if you’re interested in participating in an upcoming workshop or you’d like to host a private event in their space, check out the Board and Brush events calendar or make a private party request online.

Board and Brush Allegan

116 Locust Street

Allegan

(616) 312-6709

Sponsor: Board & Brush Allegan