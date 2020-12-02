Shop local this month at the Uptown Grand Rapids Shop Hop!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve heard the saying, shop local and now more than ever, small businesses need our support. We’re so excited to let you know how a very loved holiday shopping event — the Uptown Shop Hop is happening this year.

In the past, trolleys would bring people from shop to shop and restaurants would be swarming with good cheer. Obviously, things are looking different this year but one thing remains the same — the spirit of shopping and supporting local.

This year, the event isn’t just one day but three Thursdays in December and it kicks of tomorrow! There are hundreds of stores taking part across 4 very popular Grand Rapids neighborhoods.

Here’s a preview!

Uptown GR Shop Hop

Special outdoor events on December 3rd, 10th and 17th

UptownGR.com

