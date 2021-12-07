Shop local this holiday, find something special at Libin’s

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)- Holiday shopping is in full swing and if you’re looking for a locally-owned business where you can find that perfect gift, check out Libin’s in Kalamazoo.

Libin’s Clothing Store for Men and Women has new arrivals of merchandise coming in every day for holiday shopping. For men sweaters, sport shirts, old friend slippers and lounge are in good supply, shipments of dress shirts and dress pants are in route. For ladies, many new holiday items from Brighton jewelry and hand bags are in stock now.

Libin’s has an experienced staff to help you pick out the perfect gift. They are also a vendor of the southwest Michigan Bridal Show Happening on January 9.

Libin’s

1028 East Cork Street

Kalamazoo

Extra holiday hours: Open Sundays 12pm-5pm

Free gift boxes and wrapping

Personal shopping

Curb side pick-up