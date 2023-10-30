GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know the holidays are around the corner and it’s always a great idea to get a head start on your shopping. You’ll have the opportunity to shop over 120 local makers at this weekend’s Merchants and Makers Holiday Market at the Fulton Street Market. Shyle joins us to tell us all about this great event.

You can enjoy entertainment from Rae and Mae (Sarena Rae and Mason), and several food trucks will be on site, including Around Baking Co, Patty Matters, Stovetop Roasters, and Casa De Los Abuelos, so grab a burger, taco or pizza for lunch, and a coffee anytime.

Admission is $3 for adults and kids are free. You can pay with cash or card at the door. There also will be canned goods fundraiser for The Other Way Ministries taking place, and the organization is donating a portion of the door fees as well. Please bring your non-perishables to donate.