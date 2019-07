Today we are excited to welcome Jeffrey Brown, New York Times Bestselling Author and Cartoonist. Brown has returned to his hometown to take part in a fun event with the GR Reads. His books include graphic memoirs for adults, all-ages humorous parodies, Star Wars adventures including the popular Jedi Academy series, and the Lucy and Andy Neanderthal graphic novel series.

At the event you can celebrate the comic books you love, and geek out about films, TV shows, and science fiction/fantasy books.