GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s fun exploring our great state of Michigan and Antrim County is a great representation of our state’s beauty – home of Torch Lake, Bellaire, Elk Rapids and so many other noteworthy places.

It’s also home to Shanty Creek Resort – the views are gorgeous during every season and it’s close to so much.



Plus, it has all the amenities you need for a northern Michigan getaway… take a look!

Sponsored by Traverse City Tourism.