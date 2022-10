GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With Mother Nature’s annual fall color show just around the corner, it’s time to make plans on how to experience the kaleidoscope of color! Northern Michigan’s Shanty Creek Resort has you covered with a variety of unique ways to enjoy the fall color, including scenic chair lift rides, fall golf, and more!

Lindsey Southwell joins us from Shanty Creek to talk about some great options!

Shanty Creek Resort

800-678-4111

ShantyCreek.com

Sponsored by Shanty Creek Resort.