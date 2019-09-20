Human trafficking in Grand Rapids: one woman’s testimony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Human Trafficking is a term we see in headlines and think, “that could never happen here”, but it’s a tragic issue even here in West Mchigan. This fall, screenings of a short documentary, Some Angels Fight, will tell a local woman’s story, her battle to escape abuse, and how she’s helping others do the same. Leslie King, Founder of Sacred Beginnings is the subject of the film, she joins us now in studio along with the director, Mark Baas.
Into the Light
- Thursday, October 17
- 6PM
- The Bluff Conference Center, Grand Rapids