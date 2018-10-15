eightWest

Setting yourself up for a better retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Tonight Elton John will be bringing his farewell tour through Grand Rapids. That got us to thinking about reaching our very own retirement.  That’s what we’re talking about today with the father-daughter team of Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward of Mattson Financial Services. Mattson Financial Services provides full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. Gary and Laurel are also popular radio show hosts.

Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 5 callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.

Main Office

  • 3226 28th Street SE
  • Kentwood, MI 49512
  • Toll Free: 800-536-8907
  • Direct: 616-514-3831
  • Fax: 616-805-5348
  • Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com
