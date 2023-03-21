GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a growing demand for people with skills in residential plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services and that’s why a local company, Service Professor, started an academy not too long ago that aims to train men and women to have these valuable skills. Students in the Service Professor Trades Academy also get paid and get full benefits as they train. In a few months, they’ll be looking for more even students to join.

Service Professor Academy

616-871-1900

Facebook.com/TheServiceProfessor

ServiceProfessor.com

