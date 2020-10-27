Self schedule your mammogram through Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s commonly acknowledged that women are the first to take care of everyone around them – friends, co-workers and families. But women need to prioritize themselves more often, especially when it comes to healthcare. In October, we remind women how important it is to get an annual screening mammogram.

>>>Dr. Amy VanderWoude from Spectrum Health’s Lemmen Holton Cancer Pavilion joins us today.

To schedule a mammogram – you can self schedule through the Spectrum Health app or call 616-774-7998.

