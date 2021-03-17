See what’s happening at Soaring Eagle Casino & Waterpark this spring!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It has really been feeling a lot more like spring which makes us think of warmer temperatures and spring break! If you’re not headed somewhere warm, you can still feel the tropics at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark! It’s such a fun place to take the kids and family for a few days – no matter what, the waterpark will be open with spring break rooms where you can eat, drink and relax. This year’s theme is Rainforest Rumble and takes place March 26th-April 11th. Spots will fill up fast so make sure you reserve your spot!



Their newest part of the property is the Retreat – it offers a lot of lodging flexibilities for families heading to the resort or waterpark.

Whether you’re headed to the Waterpark of Casino & Resort, there are restrictions in place to keep everyone safe. Masks are required along with temperature checks, reduced capacity, increased hand sanitizer stations and additional cleaning practices put in place. There is also complimentary shuttle service available to all Soaring Eagle properties.

The concert lineup at Soaring Eagle’s outdoor venue currently has 4 events scheduled: Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Megadeath have already been announced and they just added a 4th show – Shinedown with tickets on sale now!

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd – Mt Pleasant

989-775-5777

SoaringEagleCasino.com

SoaringEagleWaterpark.com

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle.