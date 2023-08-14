GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer is a great time to start thinking about changing things up — maybe you’ve dreamed of having more space at home, or, on the flip side, you’re thinking about downsizing. When you choose to build a home, you’re able to really create a home that fits your needs perfectly. We stopped by Cooks Crossing by Eastbrook Homes in Byron Center to learn about some of the new homes they’re adding to that popular community.

>>Take a look!

They’re also hosting an event this Thursday, Aug. 17 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. You’ll be able to see three different models and each home will feature different food and drinks. The new entrance to Cooks Crossing is located behind Countryside Elementary School on 84th Street. If you plan to attend, you are asked to RSVP ahead of time.

Cooks Crossing by Eastbrook Homes

Courtyard homes, single-family homes & townhomes

School District: Byron Center

EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Cooks-Crossing

Sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.