See what’s coming to Soaring Eagle for New Year’s Eve and 2022!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe we’re coming to the close of 2021! If you’re looking for a way to ring in the new year, do it in style at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Soaring Eagle is inviting you to its annual New Year’s Eve celebration this Friday night from 9pm-2am at the Entertainment Hall. There will be food, drinks and a DJ to keep party-goers entertained. If your family wants a break from the winter weather, why not check out one of the shows, head to the casino floor or take the kids to the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. Here’s a look at what’s coming up entertainment wise!

The first show of 2022 will be Air Supply with special guest Orleans at the Entertainment Hall on January 21st. This is a big one – just announced, comedian Chris Rock will be at Soaring Eagle on February 11th and tickets are on sale for that one right now. Tickets are also on sale to see Chicago in concert on April 9th! At the beginning of May, enjoy Earth, Wind and Fire in concert at the Entertainment Hall on May 7th. You can check out the full list of concerts and shows here.

If you’re heading up for a show why not make a weekend of it with the family and take the chill off at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. Take the kids to celebrate New Years Eve at the North Pole with balloon art and face paintings, prizes and even a DJ dance party with a confetti countdown!

