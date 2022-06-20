GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) When the Lakehore Arts Festival returns this weekend, visitors will get a chance to see international street artist David Zinn at work. Zinn has been creating original artwork in and around Ann Arbor for years. Zinn is know around the world for the art he creates out of chalk, charcoal and found objects. Zinn will create several pieces throughout Muskegon this weekend and one will become a permanent piece of art in the public art collection that downtown Muskegon has to offer.

The Lakeshore Art Festival features a unique blend of fine art, handcrafted goods, music, food, and fun in beautiful Downtown Muskegon, Michigan. Experience over 300 juried fine art and specialty craft exhibitors, a Children’s Lane, artisan food market, street performers, multiple interactive art stations, and so much more.

The event is free and open to the public. Visitors can also check out the PADNOS Public Art Project. It’s an interactive event where participants will be “Chalking-The-Walk” on June 24 from 4pm-6pm. Plus, they’re giving away 1500 bags of chalk leading up to the event.

This is part of the Downtown Muskegon Social District, so you can buy your favorite adult beverage, shop, eat, get creative and be entertained.

Lakeshore Arts Festival

Saturday, June 25 from 9am-6pm

Sunday, June 26 from 9am-4pm

Downtown Muskegon

Sponsor: Lakeshore Arts Festival