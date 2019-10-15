See the newly renovated Entertainment Hall at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When Soaring Eagle underwent it’s massive renovation one of the most popular places in the casino and resort also underwent a big transformation, the Entertainment Hall. Now that the colder weather is here and the outdoor venue is closed, visitors get a chance to see great shows in the new space.

The fall entertainment lineup is starting to take shape at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. If you’re planning a fall color tour or just looking to get away, Soaring Eagle has a wide variety of places to stay if you’re checking out a show or a concert. Consider The Retreat, the newest option. Instead of opting for a tradition hotel room, you can stay in a contemporary, comfortable spot. There’s a kitchen and living space and it’s just a short walk from the Waterpark and Casino.

Fall Shows: