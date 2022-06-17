GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The HBA Grand Rapids Parade of Homes is a 60 year tradition that draws people from all over the state of Michigan. The parade highlights the best of new home construction, renovations and an elaborate amount of resources to make your dream home a reality.

This year’s tour highlights more than 30 homes in the Grand Rapids area including Ada, Caledonia and Rockford. The tour is June 17-25. Tickets can be purchased at LMCU branches, the HBA online or at most of the homes on the tour.

HBA Spring Parade of Homes

June 17-25

Fridays & Saturdays – 1pm-9pm

Monday-Thursday – 4pm-9pm

Tickets:

13+ $15 at the door, $10 at LMCU or online

Map of Homes

View Homes

Touring Tips from the HBA:

NEIGHBORHOOD RESPECT

You are in someone else’s neighborhood when you tour. Be sure to honor the no-parking areas and do not block driveways or drive on lawns. Try to leave at least two car widths for passing traffic.

TAKING PICTURES & MEASUREMENTS

Some builders are flattered if you take photos or measurements. Others would prefer that you refrain from taking photos. Please ask permission before you begin. Be sensitive to other people visiting the home at the same time by not obstructing their view.

SHOE COVER POLICY

Please note, most homes require protective shoe covers over socks, not bare feet; provided by homes on the tour. You are welcome to take a new pair from your first home visit, and keep for use at each home on the tour

CHILDREN UNDER 12 FREE ADMISSION

We are hoping free admission for kids provides a good family atmosphere for you to tour. For their safety, and for the pleasure of others touring, please keep children near you at all times.

COMMENTS ABOUT THE HOME Homeowners may be on site, so please refrain from making comments. Keep your observations positive while in the homes.

Sponsor: HBA Spring Parade of Homes